RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of REAL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. RealReal has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $30.05.

In other RealReal news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at $79,931,809.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $7,145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

