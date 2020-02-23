Qubitica (QBIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $226,165.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for about $45.51 or 0.00460649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $36.80 million and approximately $226,165.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001465 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.