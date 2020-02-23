Quantstamp Market Capitalization Hits $8.31 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $54,518.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, Huobi and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Huobi, DDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

