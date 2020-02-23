QuadrantProtocol Price Up 16% This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $749,251.00 and approximately $235,474.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.02949354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00143840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

