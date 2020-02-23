Qredit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $688.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 35.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last week, Qredit has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $391,773.00 and $688.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000209 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

