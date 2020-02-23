QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, Kucoin and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $123,409.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.02937760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00230411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002796 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

