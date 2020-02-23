QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

QADA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 677.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QAD has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,656,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,270,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,270,411.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of QAD by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

