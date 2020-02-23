Pure Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

