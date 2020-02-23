Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

PLSE stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $7.02. 137,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,653. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

