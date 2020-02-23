ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

PROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProSight Global during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProSight Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

ProSight Global stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,960. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

