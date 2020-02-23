ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 490.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,359 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 68,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. 9,790,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,460. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

