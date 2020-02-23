Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.79.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. 6,382,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

