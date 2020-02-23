Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 10.9%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.99, 1,253,742 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 708,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

