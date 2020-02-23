Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 48,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $5,752,467.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,430,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,215,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,490,621 shares of company stock worth $193,040,846 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $142.04. 2,900,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average is $121.14. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

