Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 640 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. 5,746,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,030. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

