Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,611 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,611 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

