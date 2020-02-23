Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,037 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $203,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. 2,593,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

