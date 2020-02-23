Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 15,809 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.44. 14,016,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

