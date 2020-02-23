Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $125.71. 536,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

