Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,052,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,142,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,935,000 after buying an additional 52,636 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 493,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $615,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. 114,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,286. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

