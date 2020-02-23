Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

