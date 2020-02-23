Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,526,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,179,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,695,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. 126,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,120. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $138.99 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

