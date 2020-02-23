Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 62,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

