Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $427.80. 1,055,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

