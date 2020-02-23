Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.59. 17,678,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,260,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $554.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

