Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $6.07 Million in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.44% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XES. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XES stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,909. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

