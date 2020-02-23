Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,476 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.61. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

