Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $55.96. 210,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,609. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $56.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47.

