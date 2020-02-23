Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 131,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nike by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nike by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 572,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.