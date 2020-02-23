Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.94. 1,540,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

