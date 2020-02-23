Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,984 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock remained flat at $$15.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.