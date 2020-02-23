Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $32.30. 260,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,243. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

