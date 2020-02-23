Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 107,859 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 6.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 11.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.64. 330,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,969. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.