Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 667,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 659,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

MMP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,439. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

