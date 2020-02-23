Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 155,717 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 292,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.