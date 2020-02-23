Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 362,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of ROUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 24,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.80. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $34.95.

