Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,028 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,366. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.