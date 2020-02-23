Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,049 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.63% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 257,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,680. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

