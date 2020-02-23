Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. 5,010,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

