Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 25,773 Shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 175,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 183,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 182,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

