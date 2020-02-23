Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) dropped 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 568,233 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 738,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.99.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.