Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) dropped 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 568,233 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 738,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.99.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.
Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
Further Reading: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.