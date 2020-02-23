PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. 728,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,637. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after buying an additional 1,083,837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 303,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $21,317,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

