Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report sales of $252.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.77 million to $256.51 million. Pra Group posted sales of $236.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $988.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.29 million to $993.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pra Group.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 107,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,307. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

