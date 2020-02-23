PPL (NYSE:PPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $36.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra raised their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie raised PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.31.

NYSE:PPL opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. PPL has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in PPL by 13.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 53,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

