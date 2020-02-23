Power Ledger Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $18.48 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, DigiFinex and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, LATOKEN, Bittrex, ABCC, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

