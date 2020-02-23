PostCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $28,085.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008887 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About PostCoin

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

