Porvair (LON:PRV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital lowered Porvair to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 785 ($10.33) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Porvair from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

PRV stock opened at GBX 722 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 731.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.39 million and a PE ratio of 30.72. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 489 ($6.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.47 ($10.48).

Porvair (LON:PRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 25.30 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 25.20 ($0.33) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts expect that Porvair will post 2260.0001878 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 171,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95), for a total value of £1,166,404 ($1,534,338.33). Also, insider Christopher Tyler sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.41), for a total value of £45,130.80 ($59,367.01).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

