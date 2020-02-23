Po.et Market Cap Reaches $7.12 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance and Bancor Network. Po.et has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $89,421.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.02931745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00230320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00143257 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, COSS, DDEX, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

