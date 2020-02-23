Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.51. Plug Power shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 24,416,977 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $425,995.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,999 shares of company stock valued at $915,996 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

