Piper Sandler Raises Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INOV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 505,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,792. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 615,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.