Piper Sandler Raises Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INOV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.
INOV traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 505,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,792. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 615,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
